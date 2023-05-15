Sanwo-Olu Visits Guinness Record Cooking Contest

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made a surprise appearance at Amore Gardens in Lekki, yesterday to motivate and celebrate a young talented Lagos-based chef, Hilda Baci, who is making a global record in Longest Cook-a-thon contest.

Hilda is challenging the current Guinness World Record set by an Indian chef, who made a global recognition in the craft, cooking for 86 hours in a stretch. The Akwa Ibom State indigene and owner of ‘My Food My Hilda Restaurant’ in Lekki, who has been nursing the dream to participate in the food contest for five years, is expected to surpass the cooking time to become a Guinness World Record holder.

The chef had cooked for 68 hours when Sanwo-Olu stopped by to boost her morale. The governor’s appearance generated spontaneous excitement among the crowd of youths who gathered at the garden.

Hilda’s mother, Mrs. Lynda Brown, and some family members were also around to support her. Sanwo-Olu made a brief entry into the kitchen in order not to disrupt the event flow. During a chat with the Governor, the chef offered a taste of some of the delicacies prepared, including Akwa Ibom’s traditional Edikaikong and Egusi soup.

The governor witnessed the moment Hilda hit 69th hour in the kitchen, which was at exactly 1pm yesterday. The show was being watched live across social media platforms.