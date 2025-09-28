Sanwo-Olu Urges Unity, Resilience At Nigeria’s 65th Independence Celebration

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, resilience, and renewed patriotism as the nation marks its 65th Independence anniversary.

Speaking at the 65th National Independence Day Celebration Service held in Lagos on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu emphasized that Nigeria’s progress depends largely on the collective efforts of its citizens.

He said the anniversary is not only a time to celebrate freedom but also an opportunity to recommit to the values that have sustained the nation since 1960.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, described Lagos as a microcosm of Nigeria’s diversity and a model of inclusiveness. He reiterated that his administration remains committed to creating equal opportunities for all residents, regardless of ethnicity, faith, or social background.

“As we look back on our journey, it is clear that it is only by God’s grace that Nigeria has weathered both trials and triumphs,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“Here in Lagos, a melting pot of every tribe and language, we see daily proof that unity is strength and diversity is a blessing. At 65, our country still faces challenges, but Lagos stands as testimony that with faith, resilience, and visionary leadership, progress is achievable.”

He also commended religious institutions for promoting peace and moral values, urging Nigerians to continue praying for leaders and working together for a stronger nation.

The Independence Day service featured a sermon titled “A Rising Nation” delivered by Rev. Dr. Paul Fadayini, District Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Lekki Phase 1. Rev. Fadayini encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast in faith, describing the anniversary as a time to celebrate God’s faithfulness rather than merely the passage of years.

“Nigeria is a rising nation and will continue to move forward,” he declared, calling on citizens to diligently seek God’s intervention in national affairs.

The event was attended by Lagos First Lady Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs. Funmi Omotoso, alongside senior government officials, clerics, community leaders, politicians, and students. Prayers were offered for the nation’s peace, unity, and economic prosperity.