Sanwo-Olu Urges Unity, Resilience At Nigeria’s 65th Independence Celebration

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, resilience and renewed patriotism as the nation marks its 65th Independence anniversary. Speaking at the 65th National Independence Day Celebration Service held in Lagos yesterday, SanwoOlu said Nigeria’s progress depends largely on the collective efforts of its citizens.

He emphasised that the anniversary was not just about celebrating freedom but also about recommitting to the values that have sustained the nation since 1960.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, described Lagos as a microcosm of Nigeria’s diversity and a model for inclusiveness.

He stressed that his administration remains committed to creating equal opportunities for all residents, regardless of ethnicity, faith, or social background. Sanwo-Olu said: “As we look back on our journey, it is clear that it is only God’s grace that Nigeria has