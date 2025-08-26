Sanwo-Olu Urges Teachers To Embrace Continuous Training, Professional Devt

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged teachers nationwide to embrace continuous training and professional development to be more effective in today’s evolving learning landscape.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to massive investments in school infrastructure, vocational training, and technologydriven education, noting that the future of the nation depends on the quality of knowledge delivered in classrooms.

He spoke in Lagos yesterday during the 27th Quarterly meeting of UBEC Management with the Executive Chairmen of SUBEBS across the 36 states and the FCT, with the Theme: ‘Bridging the Gap between Planning and Performance Towards Achieving Quality Basic Education.’

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, recommited his administration’s stance for Project Zero initiative to reduce the number of out of School children and ensure free, equitable and innovative education system in the State.

The Governor, while responding to available data of over 20 million Out of School children across the country, challenged the Education Stakeholders to deliberate and reach a purposeful decision on how to reduce the number of out of school children across the country.