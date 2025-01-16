Sanwo-Olu Urges Support For Families Of Fallen Heroes

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said considering sacrifices made by fallen heroes, it is essential for citizens, particularly privileged well-meaning Nigerians to always support their families.

He also said offering support for families of those who fought to keep the country united was essential as a mark of honour for the contributions and ensure that their memories are preserved and their loved ones cared for.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, at the Y2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony, said the annual event was beyond ceremonial parades, stressing that it also serves as a rallying cry for Nigerians to support families of fallen heroes.

Speaking further at the event held at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said supporting them is crucial in helping to fulfill their responsibilities and sustain them.

He said: “It is also an appeal to cater to the needs of families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

