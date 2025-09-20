Sanwo-Olu Urges Nigerians Abroad To Invest In Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on the Nigerian diaspora to take advantage of emerging opportunities in Lagos, describing the state as the future of Nigeria and Africa.

He made the call while speaking at the 14th Biennial Convention and 25th Anniversary of Eko Club International in New Jersey, United States.

At the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu received the Eko Club International Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

The governor commended the association for 25 years of service, describing Eko Club as a bridge-builder across continents and a strong representation of Lagos pride.

READ ALSO:

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu highlighted the “Lagos Advantage”, showcasing the state’s bold strides in innovation, infrastructure, and international relevance.

He pointed to Lagos’ recent hosting of global events, the expansion of the metro system, the shipment of refined petrol to the United States for the first time, and the transformation of the Lagos Free Trade Zone into what he described as Africa’s largest industrial hub.

“The story of Lagos’ progress cannot be complete without the diaspora,” Sanwo-Olu said. “I encourage you to invest in Lagos. From housing to healthcare, education to technology, there are opportunities that will benefit both Lagosians at home and those abroad.”

The governor urged members of the diaspora to see themselves as partners in Lagos’ development journey, noting that their skills, resources, and global networks remain vital for the state’s future growth.

Eko Club International, a social and cultural organisation of Lagos indigenes abroad, has for 25 years contributed to community development through projects in healthcare, education, and humanitarian services.

The 14th Biennial Convention in New Jersey marked both its 25th anniversary and renewed commitment to fostering unity among Lagosians worldwide.

Sanwo-Olu concluded by assuring Lagosians at home and abroad that his administration would continue to drive policies and projects that expand opportunities, attract investments, and reinforce Lagos as Africa’s commercial nerve centre.