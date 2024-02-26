Sanwo-Olu urges multinationals in US, Africa to invest in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide SanwoOlu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing a friendly environment for investors, particularly multinationals from the United States and Africa, to invest in the state. He said Lagos is open and ready for investments and therefore urged foreign and local investors to see the State as an investment attractive destination, noting that his administration is willing to do what is expected of the government to create a conducive environment for business to thrive. Sanwo-Olu spoke during a courtesy visit by the Corporate Council on Africa led by its President/CEO, Ms. Florie Liser, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday.

He said: “The world is actually moving and it is moving very fast. “And it is no longer news that if the world wants to move, Africa is where that movement can happen. For us in Lagos, we are ready and our government is open. “We have a city to run, a massive subnational that’s bigger than some other African countries. We are striving to make the city livable, resilient and equally competitive with other cities in the world and when we see ratings and outcomes of global rankings, we are excited.