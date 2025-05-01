Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagos Youths To Join Nigerian Army

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged young residents across the state to take advantage of the ongoing recruitment exercise into the Nigerian Army, describing it as a pathway to national service and diverse career opportunities.

The governor’s call was conveyed in a statement released Tuesday by Olumuyiwa Ojelabi from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Registration for the 89 Regular Recruits Intake, which includes both tradesmen and non-tradesmen and women, is scheduled to close on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Speaking through the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, during a stakeholder engagement held at the palace of the Olofin of Isheri Olofin, Sanwo-Olu emphasized the evolving nature of military service.

“It is time for all stakeholders to rethink their perceptions of military careers. Today’s Army offers vast opportunities beyond the battlefield, with technology, education, and career development now forming integral parts of service life,” Salu-Hundeyin stated on behalf of the governor.

The engagement brought together parents, youths, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and artisans, aiming to broaden awareness about the benefits of a military career and to dispel lingering misconceptions.

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted that enlisting in the Nigerian Army provides not only an avenue to serve the nation with dignity but also access to professional training in fields such as law, medicine, engineering, and aeronautics.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting qualified applicants from Lagos in their journey toward a fulfilling military career, and encouraged eligible youths to register before the deadline.

