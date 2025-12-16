Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagos Civil Servants To Sustain Excellence

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has urged public servants in the state to remain diligent, consistent, and committed to excellence, assuring them that hard work and dedication will always be recognised and rewarded by his administration.

The governor gave the charge on Tuesday while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the Special Luncheon with Outstanding Public Servants for the Year 2025, held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

Addressing the awardees, Sanwo-Olu described the occasion as a moment of gratitude and affirmation of the core values of professionalism and excellence within the Lagos State Public Service.

“Today, I take a moment to express how happy I am to be with you on this very special occasion. This is one opportunity I genuinely cherish because it allows me to come out and say ‘thank you’ to you,” the governor said.

He noted that the state, through the Office of the Head of Service, had deliberately identified and rewarded excellence, stressing that recognition should not be seen as a one-off gesture.

“The state, through the Office of the Head of Service, has identified a skill, an excellence, something special in you. You are all winners. Excellence is not seasonal. If you are excellent, you must continue to be excellent consistently,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu encouraged civil servants to continually develop and refine their strengths, assuring them that diligence would not go unnoticed.

“Once you have identified that skill in you, continue to oil it. Don’t let it run down. It will be difficult sometimes, but please keep it up. Hard work will not go unnoticed,” he said.

He also commended Lagos public servants for projecting the state positively at both national and international levels, recounting feedback from foreign visitors impressed by the professionalism of the workforce.

“We had foreign visitors this afternoon, and they told me clearly that Lagos staff are professionals. That is not me; it is you. You are showing that the Lagos public service works,” the governor stated.

At the event, five outstanding officers in the junior category received ₦5 million each, while other junior awardees received ₦500,000. In the senior category, five officers were presented with car gifts, while others received ₦1 million each.

The governor also announced the appointment of the Director-General, Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation (OTCI), Mrs. Toyin Anjous-Ademuyiwa, as a Permanent Secretary, applauding her contributions to public sector reforms.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, disclosed that **177 officers—99 senior and 78 junior staff—**were selected for the awards after a rigorous and transparent process from 312 nominations received across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“These officers distinguished themselves through dedication and commitment to duty. They emerged from a very rigorous and transparent process and were found worthy of recognition,” Agoro said.

He thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his consistent support for the welfare and wellbeing of the Lagos workforce, describing the governor’s presence at the event as a major morale booster.

“Your presence here today is a testimony to your genuine concern for the workforce and serves as a source of encouragement and pride for all of us,” he added.

Agoro explained that the luncheon marked the grand finale of the 2025 Lagos State Public Service Week, which featured activities including a press conference, medical screenings, fitness walks, donation of gifts to children living with disabilities, long service awards for officers with 30 and 35 years in service, a government lecture, and talent competitions.

He also revealed that a Level 9 officer recently employed into the service presented a research project to the governor during the programme, describing the opportunity as a motivation for innovation among young officers.

The event was attended by top government officials, including the Deputy Governor, Chief of Staff, members of the State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries, heads of agencies, and senior officials across the Lagos State Public Service.

The luncheon underscored the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to building a motivated, professional, and globally competitive public service.