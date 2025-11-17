Sanwo-Olu Urges Families To Nurture Tolerance At Home

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday urged families to raise children with empathy and respect, describing the home as the first classroom of responsible citizenship. He noted that the International Day for Tolerance, marked every Nov. 16, promotes understanding across cultures and supports peaceful coexistence in diverse societies.

Represented by Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Sanwo-Olu said the 2025 theme underscores the role of families in shaping tolerant future citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2025 International Day for Tolerance is with the theme ‘Raising a Generation of Tolerant Citizens.

The Centrality of the Family He said children first learn kindness or hostility from parental behaviour and early household interactions. The governor stressed that vital lessons on empathy and acceptance are absorbed at home, not in formal institutions.

He added that Lagos, with over 25 million diverse residents, shows tolerance strengthens unity and resilience. Sanwo-Olu said tolerance enables diversity to flourish and must be taught as a strength, not weakness. He highlighted the state’s promotion of interfaith harmony through policies and collaboration with faith-based groups.