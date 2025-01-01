Sanwo-Olu Urges Eko Army Recruits To Be Good Ambassadors

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged potential Army recruits from the state to remain steadfast in their quest to join the Nigerian Army.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the charge today at the departure ceremony of the 141 Potential 88 RRI Nigerian Army Recruits from Lagos State, held at 9 Brigade Nigerian Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos, said that the recruits should go forth, embody the spirit of the RRI, and write their chapter in the proud history of the Nigerian Army.

The governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, also urged the recruits to internalize the core values of integrity, professionalism, and loyalty, that those principles will not only guide their military careers but will also define them as individuals dedicated to the service of humanity.

He said: “The Nigerian Army is a symbol of resilience, valour, and the indomitable spirit of the nation. “You embrace a calling that transcends individual ambition, committing yourselves to the safety, stability, and prosperity of our Country.

“This is no small feat, and we recognize the weight of your commitment, the sacrifices it entails, and the unwavering support you will require. “Rest assured, the Nigerian Army is equally committed to your welfare throughout your service.”

Besides, the governor emphasised the need for the recruits to be good representatives of the state, reiterating that “Lagos is a beacon of excellence and leadership.

“Thus, we are confident that you will represent our state with honour and distinction. Remember, you are ambassadors of this great state, and your conduct will reflect the character and resilience of Lagosians.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, assured the recruits that the state government and the people stand firmly behind them, urging them to always remember the bond they share with their fellow soldiers, and keep in mind that together, they are stronger, braver, and able to face any challenge.

While revealing that the departure ceremony marks the culmination of months of training which has profoundly transformed them and further instilled discipline, and commitment to the nation, the governor added that from mastering the fundamentals of soldiering to embodying the core values of integrity, courage, and loyalty, the recruits have become soldiers who are ready to uphold the proud legacy of the RRI.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, had submitted that the recruits from Lagos State are very lucky as they have been well nurtured.

She compared the treatment they enjoyed to children who are nurtured from the womb and must, therefore, be grateful to God and ensure that they make the State proud.

Speaking further, she appreciated the support of the state government, noting that the recruits have made the state proud judging from their excelling performance.

“They have gone through different rigorous training. We have never had it so good; your support is truly appreciated, you provided conducive accommodations, feeding and stipend were given, and we are grateful”, the SSG added.

In his remarks, Commander, 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Olawale Mathew Oyekola, emphasised that the programme aims to empower Lagos State candidates to excel during their training at the Nigerian Army, making them stand out from the rest.

He added that the Nigerian Army has good synergy with the Lagos State Government in terms of sensitisation programmes and empowering the Army in the state.

