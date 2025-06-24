Sanwo-Olu Urges APC Candidates To Mobilize Ahead Of July 12 LG Elections

Share

In a strategic push to solidify the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s political dominance in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on all APC candidates and party leaders not to take the upcoming July 12 Local Government Elections for granted.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday where he officially presented APC flags to chairmanship and councillorship candidates, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of grassroots engagement and proactive campaigning.

“We must work the way we ought to do it, showcase and validate our strength in Lagos, and ensure that APC remains a party to be proud of. Knock on all doors and seek votes,” he said.

READ ALSO:

The governor underscored the message from President Bola Tinubu, commending party members for maintaining the strength of the party’s base in Lagos and urging them to replicate APC’s dominance at the local level.

Sanwo-Olu advised candidates not to underestimate the upcoming local government polls, stressing that “every election is local” and that voter engagement is key to securing victory.

“Go and work, engage with the people, touch the people, let the people see those they want to vote for,” he said, calling for sincere grassroots outreach and visible community presence from all candidates.

Addressing internal party dynamics, Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that disputes are normal following primary elections, especially in a party with wide participation.

He urged all aggrieved members to respect the supremacy of the party’s final decisions and unite for the success of the APC in the upcoming elections.

“There will always be issues when many are contesting. But the party’s decision must be respected. We are one family, and we must remain united,” he added.

With Lagos considered the political stronghold of the APC, the July 12 LG elections are seen as a critical test of the party’s continued popularity at the grassroots level.

Sanwo-Olu’s rallying call comes as part of broader efforts to energize the party’s base and ensure a sweeping victory across all 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Share