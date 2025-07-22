Sanwo-Olu Unveils Roadmap To Unlock Women’s Economic Potential

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has launched the Lagos State Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy Roadmap, a strategic blueprint aimed at breaking systemic barriers that hinder women’s full participation in the state’s economy.

The unveiling ceremony, held at the MUSON Centre, attracted stakeholders from government, development partners, civil society, and the private sector.

Adopted as part of a national initiative, the WEE Policy is built on five strategic pillars: Agriculture, Entrepreneurship, Traditional Labour Market, Emerging Industries, and Education & Skill Acquisition. The policy aims to close gender gaps, improve access to finance and digital resources, and foster inclusive leadership across key sectors.

Sanwo-Olu, while expressing concern over the gender imbalance in Lagos, reiterated his administration’s commitment to gender equity and inclusive economic growth.

“It gives me great pleasure to launch this roadmap, an initiative that reflects our unwavering dedication to gender equity and inclusive prosperity,” he said.

Highlighting ongoing challenges, the Governor noted that although women make up nearly half of the state’s population, they face significant barriers in education, skill acquisition, access to finance, and participation in both traditional and emerging sectors like agriculture and technology.

“Despite our economic vibrancy, these barriers persist and continue to limit the potential of women. This roadmap aligns not just with our state’s development goals, but also with national and global commitments, including the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

He emphasized that the roadmap was crafted through a data-driven and participatory process:

“We’ve come to understand that a woman in Lagos is not just defined by biology, but by complex social, cultural, and economic realities. Across sectors from agriculture to STEM women face entrenched challenges, including limited access to land, credit, education, and representation.”

Sanwo-Olu described the policy as more than a document calling it a “strategic tool” for transforming the economic landscape for women in the state.

“Empowering women economically uplifts households, strengthens communities, drives economic growth, and secures a brighter future. Together, through collaboration and conviction, we will build a Lagos where every woman is not only welcomed, but empowered to lead.”

In her opening remarks, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Bolaji Cecilia Dada, described the WEE Roadmap as a landmark achievement.

“Today marks more than the unveiling of a policy, it’s a bold declaration to break barriers, expand opportunities, and elevate the economic power of women in Lagos,” she said.

She explained that the policy emerged from a rigorous 12-month domestication process shaped by stakeholder input and inclusive consultations.

“This policy is practical, people-driven, and inclusive, designed for all women, from market traders and professionals to women living with disabilities.”

She added that the roadmap offers a clearly defined strategy to address systemic challenges, expand access to finance, digital platforms, market linkages, and entrepreneurial support, while tackling gender-based constraints in both traditional and emerging sectors.

Minister of Women Affairs, Iman Sulaiman-Ibrahim, represented by Mrs. Agnes Abraham, commended the initiative and called for increased investment in women empowerment.

“Lagos stands as a beacon of diversity and possibility. But with women comprising over 50% of the population and only 4.3% representation in the National Assembly, there’s still much to be done. When women are absent from decision-making, gender-sensitive issues are neglected.”

She urged the Lagos State Government to increase budgetary allocations for women and to see WEE not as an isolated policy but one that aligns with national development goals.

UN Women Country Representative, Beatrice Eyong, hailed the roadmap as a bold and transformative policy.

“This is more than a policy launch, it’s a powerful statement of intent. The economic empowerment of women is the foundation of true empowerment. With political will and strategic action, Lagos can lead the way.”

She pledged the UN’s continued support, urging the government to turn the policy into tangible results.

“Let’s move from promise to progress. No woman should be left behind.”