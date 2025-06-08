Sanwo-Olu Unveils New Train Coaches For Lagos Blue Line

Share

Lagos State achieved another major milestone on Sunday as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unveiled three brand-new train sets for the Lagos Blue Line Rail corridor.

Each train comprises four coaches, designed to significantly enhance the state’s evolving mass transit infrastructure.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Iganmu Train Station, where Governor Sanwo-Olu officially handed over the new trains to the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

He described the development as a critical step toward modernising the city’s public transportation system and delivering on the promise of sustainable urban mobility.

“These new trains will double our passenger capacity, reduce wait times, and deliver a more predictable, efficient commuting experience,” the governor said.

“Our goal is to significantly reduce journey times across Lagos and create a transport system that reflects the standard of living our citizens deserve.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu credited the successful delivery of the train sets to the unwavering support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the project aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the state’s THEMES Plus development framework.

Accompanied by the Managing Director of LAMATA, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, and members of the State Executive Council, the governor emphasized that the new coaches would bring operational improvements. Train arrivals on the Blue Line are now expected every 10 to 15 minutes, reducing congestion and boosting commuter confidence.

Providing updates on the ongoing extension of the Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, Governor Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed that the project remains on schedule for completion by 2026.

“We urge Lagosians to stay optimistic. The dividends of democracy are becoming increasingly evident, and this is only the beginning,” he added.

Looking ahead, the governor announced that additional rolling stock is expected for the Lagos Red Line rail corridor before the end of the year, further demonstrating his administration’s commitment to reducing travel time and improving the daily commute for millions of residents.

This development marks yet another step in the Sanwo-Olu administration’s broader vision to modernize Lagos’ transportation ecosystem and establish the state as a model of sustainable urban mobility across Africa.

