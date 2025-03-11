Sanwo-Olu Unveils Makemation, Africa’s First AI Powered Feature Film

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide SanwoOlu, has unveiled Africa’s first feature film on Artificial Intelligence, titled Makemation.

The unveiling reinforces the states position as tech, entertainment and arts epicenter of Africa. Makemation, directed by human development expert, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji is first of its kind in Africa as a feature film to be powered by Artificial Intelligence.

The Governor, while speaking at Lagos House, Marina where the unveiling took place, stated that the event reaffirmed his government’s commitment to investing in essential infrastructure enabling the creative sector to thrive.

Sanwo-Olu lauded the crew and cast of Makemation and other creatives at the event and assured them of his administration’s willingness to collaborate on transformative ideas that project and develop the state’s creative industry.

While noting that the movie and entertainment is the most innovative industry, he urged creatives across the state to always consider the Lagos State Government as “a partner in shaping the future we all desire .”

He disclosed that Makemation will make its cinematic debut in Lagos on Friday, April 18, adding: “This production highlights the power of collaboration. We need more partnerships like this.

Our role is to enable and create platforms for you to excel. Producer Akerele-Ogunsiji said the film explores themes such as STEM education, digital skills, financial literacy, and gender equality.

She noted that Makemation, starring Richard MofeDamijo, Tony Umez, Shaffy Bello, Ibrahim Chatta, Toyin Afolayan, and Ali Nuhu, examines the intersection of real life and AI.

She explained that the film also explores the transformative power of and its impact on the fourth industrial revolution. She said: “Viewers will see young people designing bras that detect breast cancer.

We must move beyond consuming innovation and start building our own. “Nigerian films should showcase our indigenous innovations. This film is for the future. Success isn’t reserved for a select few,” she said.

Explaining its making, Akerele-Ogunsiji said: “We used MetaGPT for the script development. AI is integrated into various aspects of the picture, blending generative AI with live action.

We want to demonstrate that technology should elevate humanity, not replace creativity. This is just the beginning. I dream that this film will be the definitive creative material that opens the minds of young Nigerians and Africans to the possibilities of technology.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

