Sanwo-Olu unveils Jumejilo multibirth assistance programme

Ibijoke, wife of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, unveiled the Jumejilo multibirth assistance and award presentation. During the launch of the Jumejilo (meaning more than two) Multi-Birth Assistance Programme (JMAP) and presentation of gifts to the first set of beneficiaries, she said: “This is a dream come true. “As a mother, a medical doctor of over three decades and First Lady, I have seen limitless cases of families with multiple births suffering untold hardship. In most cases, women and children are at the receiving end.

“This is a comprehensive care initiative with the objective to expand access to quality healthcare for low-income families with multiple births and create sustainable socioeconomic paths for potential beneficiaries from the gestational to the postnatal period.” Mrs Sanwo-Olu said the intervention was first initiated in 2021 against the background of the rising rate of multiple births in the State and the neonatal mortality associated with High Order Multiple (HOM) pregnancies among low-income families. Available data indicates that Lagos has an infant mortality rate of 39 per cent per 1,000 live births monthly, with preterm complications significantly accounting for the high mortality