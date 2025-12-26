Sanwo-Olu Unveils Iconic Eyo Monument

…Says Sculpture Reinforces Lagos’ Cultural Identity

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has officially unveiled the Eyo Monument at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, describing the towering sculpture as a powerful emblem of Lagos’ cultural identity, heritage, and artistic excellence.

Speaking during the ceremony, the governor said the unveiling, though modest in execution, was deeply symbolic as it celebrated the essence of the revered Eyo Adimu Orisa Festival.

He commended the artist and creator of the monument, Dotun Popoola, for using creativity to interpret history and reinforce Lagos as a cradle of rich cultural heritage.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the monument further strengthens the state’s commitment to cultural tourism, adding that the John Randle Centre provides visitors with a holistic cultural experience through its exhibitions, amphitheatre, village square, gift shop and other heritage-focused facilities.

He stated that the Eyo remains a global symbol of Lagos’ history, unity and continuity, and the monument would provide an attraction for learning, tourism and documentation.

In his welcome address, Chief Executive Officer and Centre Director of the John Randle Centre, Qudus Onikeku, said the thirty-two-foot monument, mounted on a six-foot base, was designed to tell the story of the Eyo tradition in Lagos.

He revealed that plans are underway to produce a documentary on the festival, featuring a respected custodian of Yoruba culture, Erelu Abiola Dosumu.

Also speaking, the Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Abiola Dosumu, praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for prioritising cultural preservation while also acknowledging his administration’s infrastructural strides across the state. She said the gesture reflects the government’s respect for heritage and tradition.

The sculptor, Dotun Popoola, expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government for its support, describing the project as a tribute to the promotion and sustainability of Yoruba culture.

Sanwo-Olu also acknowledged the contributions of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, traditional institutions, the Oba of Lagos and other dignitaries, stressing that collaboration remains key to preserving Lagos’ cultural pride.

With the unveiling, Lagos further cements its place as a cultural and tourism hub, with the Eyo Monument standing as a lasting testament to history, artistic innovation and heritage preservation.