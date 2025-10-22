Sanwo-Olu Unveils Africa’s Largest Varsity Library At LASU

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday inaugurated the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Library Complex at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, a state-ofthe-art facility hailed as Africa’s largest university library.

The grand unveiling marks a major milestone in the governor’s vision to transform Lagos into a global hub for education and innovation.

With modern digital research facilities, innovation labs, extensive archives, and expansive reading lounges, the new library is a bold statement of Lagos State’s investment in knowledge, technology, and future generations.

At the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu said the library was not just an infrastructural achievement but a “symbol of the transformative power of learning,” echoing his administration’s commitment to building a future where education drives innovation and societal change.

“This moment is deeply personal for me, not because it bears my name, but because it embodies the ideals that have shaped my journey.

“Education remains the bridge between potential and purpose, the most enduring legacy any generation can bequeath to the next.”

The governor emphasized that the library reflects the core priorities of his THEMES Plus Agenda, which underscores education and technology as fundamental pillars for societal progress.

He noted that LASU had evolved into one of the continent’s leading institutions, setting a high standard for academic excellence and innovation.

“LASU has grown into a citadel of excellence and a beacon of progress,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

“It stands today as the best state university in Nigeria and the most sought-after in the entire black nation.”

Sanwo-Olu also acknowledged the efforts of his predecessors, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Akinwunmi Ambode, whose administrations laid the groundwork for LASU’s rise.

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to furthering the development of Lagos State’s educational infrastructure, including the completion of the new faculty complex and other educational projects at the university.

“This library is not just an infrastructure masterpiece but an investment in minds.

Lagos will never stop investing in education, because it is the educated mind that creates inventions, heals wounds, and redefines tomorrow,” he said.