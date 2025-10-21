Sanwo-Olu Unveils Africa’s Largest University Library At LASU

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday inaugurated the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Library Complex at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, a cutting-edge facility hailed as Africa’s largest university library. The grand unveiling marks a significant milestone in the governor’s vision to position Lagos as a global hub for education and innovation.

The state-of-the-art library boasts modern digital research facilities, innovation labs, expansive archives, and comfortable reading lounges, demonstrating Lagos State’s commitment to investing in knowledge, technology, and the development of future generations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the library as more than an infrastructural achievement, calling it “a symbol of the transformative power of learning” and reflecting his administration’s dedication to leveraging education as a driver of societal change. He emphasized the personal significance of the project, stating, “Education remains the bridge between potential and purpose, the most enduring legacy any generation can bequeath to the next.”

The governor highlighted that the library aligns with the THEMES Plus Agenda, which prioritizes education and technology as pillars for societal progress. He commended LASU’s rise as a leading institution in Africa, describing it as “a citadel of excellence and a beacon of progress,” and the best state university in Nigeria. He also acknowledged the foundational work of his predecessors, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Akinwunmi Ambode, which facilitated LASU’s growth.

“This library is not just an infrastructure masterpiece but an investment in minds. Lagos will never stop investing in education, because it is the educated mind that creates inventions, heals wounds, and redefines tomorrow,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

In his address, Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa praised the Lagos State Government for its commitment to advancing education, calling the library a monumental contribution to the nation’s academic and technological landscape. Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the facility would empower students and researchers to reach their fullest potential while fostering a culture of innovation and creativity.

The inauguration attracted several dignitaries, including former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, LASU management, and representatives from various educational institutions. Fashola commended Sanwo-Olu for building on previous administrations’ work and creating a lasting legacy for future generations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support of educational initiatives nationwide, highlighting the importance of human capital development. He concluded by urging students and staff to take ownership of the library, safeguarding it as a space for discovery, dialogue, and innovation.

“This library will be a space where the next Nobel laureate, great author, visionary leader, or even future president will begin their journey,” Sanwo-Olu declared, calling the Library Complex “a territory of learning, a beacon of innovation, and a gift to prosperity.”