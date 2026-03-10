Sanwo-Olu Unveils 2025/26 Ibile Youth Ambassadors

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has officially unveiled the winners who emerged as State and Divisional Ambassadors from the 50 participants in the one-week Boot Camp Residential Training Programme of the Ibile Youth Academy.

The brief ceremony, held at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Tuesday, was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, top government functionaries, members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (Lagos State Chapter) and representatives of the Lagos Youth Parliament.

At the unveiling ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured youths in the state of his administration’s continued support through the formulation and implementation of programmes and policies that would strengthen their leadership capacity and prepare them to compete favourably on the global stage.

He added that some of the participants would be given the opportunity to travel overseas for leadership training.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, said the Ibile Youth Academy remains one of the ministry’s flagship programmes designed to prepare young people for leadership.

“The Ibile Youth Academy is a flagship program of the Ministry aimed at equipping the young people with knowledge, values and skills required to excel as leaders in any sphere of life they find themselves,” he said.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Pharm. (Mrs.) Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu, noted that the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to youth empowerment.

“The Ibile Youth program is to further demonstrate the unwavering commitment of the Ministry to youth development which aligns with the THEMES Plus Agenda of the present administration,” she stated.

At the end of the training programme, Adetomiwa Banjo emerged as the State Youth Ambassador. Osuntobo Oluwabunmi was named the Ikeja Divisional Ambassador; Waliat Sulaimon, Ikorodu Divisional Ambassador; Abigael Hungbo, Badagry Divisional Ambassador; Ayomide Dacosta, Lagos Divisional Ambassador; and Layole Sumayyah, Epe Divisional Ambassador.

The ambassadors are expected to execute pet projects aimed at addressing societal challenges within their respective divisions.

During the ceremony, the Ministry presented cash gifts and Letters of Commendation to outstanding members of the outgoing cohort. Governor Sanwo-Olu also promised consolation gifts to the 44 members of the current cohort who did not emerge as winners.