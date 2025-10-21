Sanwo-Olu To Unveil New LASU Library Complex

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Tuesday, October 21 officially unveil the Lagos State University (LASU) Library Complex at the institution’s main campus in Ojo.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Jubril Gawat and made available to newsmen in Ikeja.

READ ALSO

According to the statement, the 350-seater, four-storey library comprises different sections which include 24-hour reading rooms, seminar halls, conference halls, administrative offices and others.

The new facility is expected to enhance research and provide a more conducive academic environment for students and staff of the university.

He said, “The Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to Lagos State University, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, will today officially commission and unveil the Lagos State University Library Complex, Lagos State University, Main Campus, Ojo.”