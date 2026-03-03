Sanwo-Olu To State Exco: Lagos APC Must Become National Reference Point

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday charged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State to position the party as a national reference point through unity, inclusivity, and internal democracy.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge shortly after the election of the State Executive Committee (Exco) at the party’s congress held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos Island.

More than 2,000 delegates drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state participated in the congress, where executive members emerged through affirmation in a consensus arrangement that returned most of the existing officers.

Addressing party faithful, the governor described Lagos APC as a model of stability and organisation, saying the peaceful conduct of the congress demonstrated the supremacy and cohesion of the party structure in the state.

“Today, we can tell the nation that APC in Lagos is about uncommon standards. We have demonstrated that the party is supreme and that we have a single purpose. This party structure is the best and is next to none,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and mentorship, noting that the party in Lagos has continued to benefit from his guidance.

“We want to thank you for your leadership and the tutelage we have received under your guidance, and we have demonstrated that today,” he added.

The governor urged the newly elected Exco members to take the party to greater heights, stressing the need for fairness, equity, and inclusivity in party administration.

“You have the responsibility to take the party to a level where it becomes a national reference point that ensures inclusivity. We have a lot of work ahead of us; this is just the beginning of the task,” he said, praying for divine enablement for the new leadership.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Lagos APC Congress Committee from the national secretariat, Stella Okotete, who conducted the exercise, described Lagos as the heartbeat of progressive politics in Nigeria.

“The strength of Lagos is the strength of our party nationwide. The congress is not a contest among enemies but among family members united by ideology. Leadership in our party is service, and unity remains our strength,” she said, urging aspirants to embrace sportsmanship.

In his acceptance remarks, the re-elected State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, assured members that the party would continue to lead in delivering good governance and sustainable development.

“I extend our deepest appreciation for your unwavering support, which has been instrumental to our success and growth. Your exemplary leadership and commitment to the advancement of Lagos State inspire us all,” Ojelabi said.

He also acknowledged the support of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and other stakeholders for their roles in strengthening the party.

“As we celebrate today, we must also look ahead. The forthcoming elections present another opportunity to showcase the strength of our unity and collective resolve. APC is not just a party but a movement for progress, development, and the betterment of lives,” he stated.

Observers noted that the congress further reinforced the dominance of the APC in Lagos State and underscored its resolve to maintain cohesion ahead of future electoral contests.