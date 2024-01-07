Sanwo-Olu To Sign 2024 Appropriation Bill This Week

…says 2024 will be a year of enforcement of laws

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will in a few days sign the State’s 2024 budget which was recently passed by the State House of Assembly into law.

According to the Governor, the “Budget will mark an important milestone in the delivery of all that we have promised you the people of Lagos, this year.”

He added that his administration is committed to the successful implementation of key projects to foster the robust growth of the State and ensure the well-being of its citizens.

He also declared that the Year 2024 will be an important one for his administration in terms of enforcement of the various laws and regulations that have been meticulously crafted to safeguard the lives and property of residents of the State, noting that, adding: “Without adherence to the rule of law, no society can guarantee progress and prosperity.”

The Governor spoke on Sunday in his address during the state’s 24th Annual Thanksgiving Service with the First Family of Lagos State, themed, ‘The Righteous Shall Praise Your Name’ held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

The service was attended by Governor Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and his wife, Oluremi; the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and wife, Bolanle; Ogun State First Lady, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, represented by the Chairman of House on Home Affairs, Hon. Jubril Abdulkareem; Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, former deputy governors, religious and traditional leaders, public office holders and politicians, among others.

Speaking during the service, Governor Sanwo-Olu, urged Nigerians and Lagos residents in particular to continue to pray for him and other public officeholders, who have been given the privilege to serve as leaders, in various capacities in government.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said public officeholders need divine wisdom and grace, as they make multitudes of decisions that will have an impact on the lives of the people.

He said: “As a Government, we are resolutely committed to fostering the robust growth of our State and ensuring the well-being of its citizens. We are unwaveringly dedicated to the successful implementation of pivotal projects.

“In every sector, we have major projects ongoing that will define the legacy of our administration, and positively transform the economy and the landscape of Lagos State.

“This week, by the special grace of God, I will sign into law the 2024 Lagos State Appropriation Bill, passed a few days ago by our hardworking and committed Lagos House of Assembly. The signing of that Budget will mark an important milestone in the delivery of all that we have promised you the people of Lagos, this year.

“Indeed, all Lagosians have so much to look forward to this year 2024, which is also the first full year of our second and final term in office. You are already familiar with our T.H.E.M.E.S+ development agenda, which will guide and propel all that we do for the progress and development of Lagos State.”

Sanwo-Olu stressed that “This year will also be an important one for us in terms of enforcement of the various laws and regulations that have been meticulously crafted to safeguard our lives and property. Without adherence to the rule of law, no society can guarantee progress and prosperity.

“I, therefore, want to implore every one of us, as Lagosians, to play our part in respecting and obeying the laws of the land. From paying our taxes to obeying traffic rules to disposing of our waste responsibly to speaking up when we see other people breaking the law. These are all responsibilities that we carry as good people of Lagos State.

“On our part, as Government, we will continue to strive to make it easier for you to be law-abiding. Our transport reforms are all aimed at improving the commuting experience for all Lagosians, just as our Emergency Hotlines are there to make it easy for you to ‘say something if you see something!’

“In the same way, we have in place various reforms aimed at making it easier for you to pay your taxes, and generally making Lagos a more enabling place for business and investment. Together, we can all play our part in achieving a truly Greater Lagos.”

Speaking on the significance of the Thanksgiving Service, Governor Sanwo-Olu said there is, indeed, so much to be grateful for and therefore urged people as they raise their voices in praise, adoration, and supplication, to commit Lagos State and Nigeria to God, for his guidance, and His mercies.

In his exhortation, the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rt. Revd Stephen Adegbite said there is a need to appreciate God who answers prayers for the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President and the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat during last year’s general elections.

He said God is good to Lagos State and the State will continue to hold the Annual Thanksgiving Service to appreciate God for the continuous peace, growth, and development in the State.

Also speaking, Lagos State Commissioner of Home Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Layode, said the Thanksgiving Service was necessary to appreciate God for His mercy on Lagos State in the past year.

He said the State witnessed the commissioning of people-oriented and impactful projects by the Sanwo-Olu administration, adding that the administration is leaving no stone unturned to make life easy for residents through more developmental projects in line with the THEMES+ Agenda.