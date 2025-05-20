Sanwo-Olu To Newly Constituted Civil Service Commission: Uphold Meritocracy In Public Service

Share

Lagos State public service ushered in a new era of service delivery, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu constituted and swore in new members into the State’s Civil Service Commission.

A retired Permanent Secretary and an indigene of Lagos Island, Mrs. Boladele Dapo-Thomas, was appointed by the Governor to chair the statutory body pivotal to preservation of professionalism in the civil service.

The five-member commission was constituted, on Tuesday, at ceremony held in the State House, Alausa. Each member was nominated from each of the five traditional divisions of Lagos.

Other members of the Commission are Mr. Fatai Olalekan Lasisi, Mr. Lateef Yahaya Olawale, Mr. Afolabi Olatunji Sobowale and Mr. Rufus Adekoya Adedapo.

Inaugurating the commission, Sanwo-Olu noted that the ceremony demonstrated the commitment of the State Government to uphold the principles of integrity, fairness, and efficiency essential to the efficiency of Lagos civil service and the progress of the State.

The governor said the appointment of members reflected the confidence in their ability to lead the civil service toward excellence, urging the appointees to honour the trust with dedication and wisdom.

He said: “As leaders of the Civil Service Commission, you bear the responsibility of ensuring that Lagos civil service operates with discipline and meritocracy.

“Your decisions will affect the quality of public services that millions of Lagosians depend on daily for quality services in different areas of life, ranging from education and healthcare to security and infrastructure.

“I urge you to lead with transparency, to foster innovation, and to create opportunities for growth within the civil service. “Above all, you must be accountable to the people you serve, putting their interests above all else.

“While you are being entrusted with responsibility to carry out the challenging tasks, you must remember the solemn duty placed on your shoulders.”

Head of Service, Mr. Bose Agoro, who read the citations of the nominees, said the Sanwo-Olu administration’s ability to always put roundpegs in a hole had set the State’s civil service on the path of numerous accomplishments which made it the most vibrant public service among the sub national.

Agoro said: “Lagos has always ensured highest standard of excellence is upheld in the service delivery of our public service.

“I am confident that the expertise and experiences of these new members of the Civil Service Commission will go a long way in bringing valuable insights that will continue to shape establishment policies in our public service.”

Giving a note of assurance on behalf of the commission members, Mrs. Dapo-Thomas thanked the Governor for the confidence reposed in them to serve the State at the level.

She said: “I would like to assure the Governor that we will put everything we have within our capacity to push the vision of this administration forward and make the State’s civil service a competent workforce. Our core values will be key into the agenda of the governor.”

