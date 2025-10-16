A new wave of innovation is set to redefine Lagos’ transport system as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu prepares to launch the €410 million OMI EKO Project on October 17, 2025, a landmark initiative that will revolutionize water transportation across the state.

The project, spearheaded by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), is backed by an impressive €410 million funding under the Global Gateway Initiative, supported by the European Union (EU), the French Development Agency (AFD), and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Designed to make Lagos’ waterways cleaner, faster, and more efficient, the OMI EKO Project will deliver: 78 high-capacity electric ferries (each carrying between 50 and 200 passengers), Modern ferry terminals and floating jetties including upgrades and new constructions, Dredging and route stabilization covering over 140 kilometres across 15 major waterways, Smart terminals and digital ticketing systems for seamless passenger experience, Enhanced safety regulations, training, and supervision under LASWA

The massive infrastructure projec, to be executed in phases over six years is part of Lagos State’s strategic efforts to decongest the roads and advance sustainable urban mobility.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the OMI EKO Project as a “transformational investment” that would redefine urban transport in Lagos and make water travel a key part of daily commuting.

“With OMI EKO, Lagos is sailing boldly into the future, electric, efficient, and eco-friendly,” he said.

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly cut carbon emissions, boost economic productivity, and position Lagos as Africa’s model for clean, integrated transport systems.