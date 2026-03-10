Sanwo-Olu To LASERC: You Must Ensure Lagosians Get Value For Money To Avoid Snags

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday, rolled took another bold step to operationalise the Lagos State Electricity Law and strengthen institutional framework required for effective regulation of electricity market in the State.

The governor inaugurated a five-man Board of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC), marking a major milestone in the State’s journey toward building a modern, reliable and independent electricity market.

Sanwo-Olu approved the appointment of Mr. Alexander Akinwunmi Ogunbiyi, an energy financing expert with over three decades of leadership experience, to serve as Chairman of the Board in NonExecutive capacity.

Mrs. Temitope George, a seasoned legal, regulatory, and governance executive, was appointed by the Governor as the LASERC Chief Executive Officer. The move has further accelerated Lagos’ gradual transition from the phase of legislation to building institutional backbone that will transform the electricity market in the State. The Board will play a pivotal role in strengthening transparency, fairness, regulatory certainty and investor confidence in the Lagos electricity ecosystem.

Swearing in the LASERC Board members, Sanwo-Olu said the full operation of the agency would give life, leadership and direction to Lagos electricity market, stressing that the inauguration of the Commission’s Board would further unbundle power distribution and attract more investment in the sector. He said: “The LASERC Board now has the opportunity to establish collaboration and work together with the stakeholders in the sector.

The mandate of the Board is to serve the interests of Lagosians and bring about purposeful regulatory reform that will strengthen the sector. “The Board inauguration follows the enactment of the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024, which is in alignment with the Federal Electricity Act 2023. This establishes an independent, transparent, competitive and investor-friendly regulatory market which created State Electrification Fund in underserved communities.