Sanwo-Olu To Investors: Take Advantage Of Lagos Improving Business Environment

Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has encouraged investors to take advantage of the state’s improving business environment, noting that Lagos currently leads the national ease of doing business rankings.

He said Lagos has been ranked Nigeria’s number one investment destination in the latest Subnational Ease of Doing Business report with 85.6 per cent by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), which showed that the State is the best place to invest in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu spoke yesterday at the official unveiling of the new TY Logistics Park, FZE, a state-of-the-art trade and warehousing complex located in the Alaro City, Lagos, marking a significant boost to Nigeria’s logistics and supply chain infrastructure.

The facility, inaugurated by SanwoOlu alongside Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, is a 29,000-square-metre purpose-built logistics hub equipped with advanced warehouse management systems. It would enhance the movement of goods across Nigeria and West Africa.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu applauded TY Holdings for its continued corporate responsibility and investment confidence in Lagos and described the project as a development that would permanently sit in the economic story of Lagos and Nigeria.

He said the project reflects the transformation of Alaro City into one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s preferred industrial destinations and aligns with Lagos’ push to modernise logistics, attract foreign investment and accelerate economic growth.

The governor also highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects supporting trade within the Lekki industrial corridor, including plans for a road linking Lekki Port, Dangote Refinery and Alaro City, aimed at reducing traffic on Lekki Expressway.