Sanwo-Olu To Inaugurate 5 Road Networks Jan 9

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to inaugurate five additional roads to further enhance the socioeconomic development of residents.

A statement signed by Mr Gbenga Omotosho, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said the projects are slated for inauguration on January 9 and 10.

The roads to be handed over include St Finbarr’s Road and five others in Akoka, Bariga, and Gbagada, as well as the opening of a network of five roads in Ikeja Government Reservation Area.

Additionally, six major roads (4.7km) across three Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in Akoka, Bariga, and Gbagada will be inaugurated.

According to Omotosho, this development is a testament to the SanwoOlu-led administration’s commitment to delivering modern and enduring infrastructure that will make transportation across Lagos easy and smooth.

“The 4.7km arterial roads to be commissioned include St Finbarr’s Road, Asani Street, Tijani Ashogbon Street, Jagunmolu Street, Shogbamu Street, and Diya Street.

“These roads traverse the University of Lagos Main Gate in Akoka to Deeper Life Church in Gbagada,” he said.

In Ikeja GRA, five strategic networks of roads with an improved drainage network, are also to be inaugurated.

