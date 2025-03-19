Sanwo-Olu To Inaugurate 16 New Classroom Blocks Today

Share

…built 5 new schools, renovated 4,000 classrooms

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to inaugurate 16 new classroom blocks in some public schools across the six education districts in the state.

Sanwo-Olu will commence the official commissioning of new classroom blocks at Keme Balogun School in Ibeshe, Ikorodu with a drive-through and commissioning of Ajegunle Junior in the Kosofe today.

The Chairman of the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), Mr Hakeem Smith, spoke on the inauguration during a press conference at the Kaltho Bagauda Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

The press conference was attended by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, and his Basic and Secondary Education counterpart, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun; Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile and other government officials.

Smith, while speaking on the giant strides of the Sanwo-Olu administration in the education sector, disclosed that the incumbent government has built five new schools, rehabilitated 386 school buildings and constructed 1,290 classroom blocks across the State in the last five and half years.

He said the Sanwo-Olu administration has also supplied 208,000 composite furniture that address the problem of ergonomics to schools and also supplied about 1,592 beddings to eight model colleges in the State.

Smith said SCRPS was reinaugurated on November 4, 2019, by the Governor SanwoOlu to address the decay in infrastructure in Lagos State public schools.

He said: “Our new construction projects are preceded with a good geo technical soil investigation to ensure they are founded on the right strata.

“The designs are functional, well orientated to ensure adequate natural light penetration and ventilation and well finished to ensure durability with the choice of materials.”

Smith disclosed that the Sanwo-Olu’s administration, in response to the yearning needs of some communities, built five new schools: Elemoro Community Junior School, Eti Osa; Musade Odugate Junior School in Oriokuta, Ikorodu; Oke Odo Junior High School, Ebute Metta; Ajegunle Junior High School, Kosofe; and Otumara Senior High School, Ebute-Metta.

Speaking on the modular classroom construction, Smith said, “The modular classroom construction, like the one at Vetland Junior Grammar School at Agege, that was commissioned by Mr Governor three years ago is being replicated at Girls Junior Secondary School, Lalupon in Ikoyi, Lagos Baptist Secondary School, Obanikoro and Ogba Junior Secondary School.

They are at various stages of completion. He added: “We have adopted modular construction, an innovative approach to building schools to ensure speed of construction, reduce the budget, better quality control and re-useability with the use of containers.

“However, the objective was to create a technology-driven teaching and learning environment. “In the past, traditional teaching tools like blackboards, whiteboards and markers were the norm.

“Now, we have introduced interactive screens, enabling teachers to use digital tools while students learn with their iPads or phones. “This technology allows students to continue learning outside the classrooms, making education more accessible and convenient.”

To address education challenges in Ajegunle, Smith disclosed that the Lagos State Government has embarked on a large-scale construction and rehabilitation project at the Tolu School Complex, which currently accommodates 16 senior secondary schools, 15 junior secondary schools and five primary schools, made up of approximately 20,000 students.

