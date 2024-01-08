Sanwo-Olu To Host Super Eagles Ahead AFCON Journey

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is set to host a farewell dinner for the Super Eagles on Tuesday evening, just before their departure to Cote d’Ivoire for the 34th Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The event, which will also have Sports Development Minister Senator John Owan Enoh as co-host, has invited Governors Douye Diri (Bayelsa State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa State), and Godwin Obaseki (Edo State).

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), will be hosting the event.

The gathering will include Lagos State Government officials, parliamentarians, NFF Executive Committee members, corporate partners, sponsors, some members of NFF Management, the Chairman and Board of the Lagos State Football Association, Hon. Kunle Soname (a respected football investor), former Nigeria captain Dr. Olusegun Odegbami, prominent artists, celebrities, and influencers.

The special guests will comprise the 25 selected players for Nigeria’s campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations, accompanied by their officials, arriving in Lagos via a chartered aircraft on Tuesday evening.

Expressing gratitude, NFF President, Musa Gusau thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu and his administration for graciously agreeing to host the team for the Send Forth ceremony.

The occasion aims to convey the nation’s support to the players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Championship, with the Sports Development Minister delivering a message from the President.

The Nigeria delegation for the 34th Africa Cup of Nations will depart from Lagos on Wednesday morning for Abidjan, where they will compete in Group A against host nation Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea Bissau.

The delegation will be under the leadership of Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, Chairman of NFF Technical and Development Committee.