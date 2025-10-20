Sanwo-Olu To Host Global Summit On Blue Economy, Coastal Resilience

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to host the 2025 International Climate Change Summit, focusing on blue economy and coastal resilience.

The summit which is scheduled to be held from November 6 to 7 at the Lagos Continental Hotel will bring together global leaders, investors, climate scientists, and policymakers.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, yesterday in Lagos. According to the state ment, the summit has the theme: “Blue Economy, Green Money: Financing Africa’s Coastal Resilience and Ocean Innovation.”

It said the event would serve as a strategic platform to accelerate action and investment in Africa’s coastal and ocean economies ahead of the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The statement said Lagos would remain committed to driving sustainable growth through innovation and investment in climate resilience.

“As Africa’s fastest growing coastal city, Lagos stands at the frontline of both climate risk and innovation.” “Our goal is to unlock sustainable financing that protects our people, builds resilience, and drives economic growth through the blue economy,” it added.