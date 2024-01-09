Sanwo-Olu to host Eagles in Lagos today

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu will be the chief host of a special dinner organised by the Lagos State Government for the Super Eagles tonight night, hours before the three-time champions are set to depart for Cote d’Ivoire to participate in the 34th Africa Cup of Nations finals starting this weekend.

Sports Development Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, will be the co-host of the glamour event, to which Governors Douye Diri (Bayelsa State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa State), and Godwin Obaseki (Edo State) have been invited.

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, is the host, along with top officials of the Lagos State Government, a couple of parliamentarians, NFF Executive Committee members, representatives of NFF’s corporate partners and sponsors, a few members of NFF Management, the Chairman and Board of the Lagos State Football Association, respected football investor Hon. Kunle Soname, former Nigeria captain Dr. Olusegun Odegbami, leading artistes, top celebrities, and influencers.

Vintage guests are the 25 players selected for Nigeria’s onslaught for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title, as well as their officials, who will all arrive in Lagos aboard a chartered aircraft on Tuesday evening.

NFF President Musa Gusau expressed the appreciation of the Football Federation to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his administration for their magnanimity on Monday.