Sanwo-Olu To ECOWAS: Rule of Law’ll Boost Inclusive Governance

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to come together and rededicate themselves to the rule of law to build a peaceful, thriving and inclusive West African community.

He spoke at the ongoing Sensitisation Outreach and External Court Sessions of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice held in Lagos.

As contained in a public statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor enjoined participants to use the forum to promote justice, enhance regional ties, and tap into the incredible potential of the West African community.

He said: “Lagos has always been a vital hub for trade, investment, and cultural exchange, embodying the spirit of unity and progress that ECOWAS represents.

“Only by coming together and dedicating ourselves to the rule of law can we truly build a peaceful, thriving, and inclusive West African community where everyone’s rights are safeguarded and opportunities are plentiful.

“The presence of the ECOWAS Court in Lagos not only highlights the city’s crucial role in regional matters but also serves as a strong reminder that justice should be accessible, visible, and responsive to the needs of our people.

“Through outreach initiatives and external court sessions, we are bringing the mechanisms of regional justice closer to our citizens, improving public understanding of the Court’s mission, and strengthening the connections between our national institutions and the ECOWAS Court.”

