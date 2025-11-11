Sanwo-Olu to Deliver Arewa Think Tank Lecture in Kaduna Today

Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, Mr Babajide SanwoOlu, will today deliver a lecture in commemoration of the 65th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria at the Arewa House, Kaduna.

Sanwo-Olu, as a guest speaker will deliver a lecture titled “65 Years of Nigeria’s Independence: A Journey So Far with the Renewed Hope Agenda in View”, at a one-day public event organised by the Arewa Think Tank, a Northern Nigerian socio-political and policy advocacy group composed of professionals from 19 northern states.

President Bola Tinubu is the Special Guest of Honour for the event to be chaired by former President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Pius Anyim Pius, and co-chaired by Madakin Zazzau, Mallam Mohammed Munir Ja’afaru.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, will be the Chief Host, while the Royal Father of the Day is the Emir of Birnin Gwari, His Royal Highness, Malam Zubair Jibril Maigwari II.