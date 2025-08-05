Sanwo-Olu To Commission Strategic Road Network In Badagry

In a continued push to expand infrastructural development across Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will, on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, commission the long-awaited Badagry Network of Roads, a set of strategic road projects aimed at boosting trade, tourism, and connectivity in the state’s historic coastal region.

The new network comprises the Aradagun–Mosafejo–Ilado–Imeke Road, Samuel Ekundayo Road, and Hospital Road, cutting across Badagry Local Government Area and Olorunda Local Council Development Area. According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, the roads are part of the state’s broader THEMES+ agenda, particularly the “T” pillar focused on Traffic Management and Transportation.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, alongside his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has continued to prioritise infrastructure as a strategic driver of economic growth and development,” Omotoso said. “In the past few months alone, this administration has delivered 39 roads and five bridges to the people of Lagos.”

The newly completed Aradagun–Mosafejo–Ilado–Imeke Road complements an earlier commissioned 6.65km dual-lane single carriageway that includes a 300-metre bridge. This vital link connects communities such as Imeke, Ajido, Iworo, and the popular Whispering Palms resort area to Epeme Road, offering an alternative route to the heavily trafficked Lagos–Badagry Expressway. It also improves access between remote communities and urban centres.

The Samuel Ekundayo/Toga Road project further enhances regional connectivity by linking Joseph Dosu Road to the Lagos–Badagry Expressway. It provides a long-needed bypass for commuters travelling between Badagry Roundabout and Limca/Ibereko, easing traffic congestion and reducing travel time along this critical corridor.

Hospital Road (Phase 1), another integral part of the network, connects several communities including Idale, Akarakunmoh, Povita, Topo, and Ajido to the Lagos–Badagry Expressway via Joseph Dosu Road. Starting from Agbalata Market Junction and terminating at the Lagos State University (LASU) Foundation campus, the road significantly improves local mobility and access to historical and educational landmarks.

Badagry, renowned for its cultural and historical significance, is home to major tourist attractions including the Agiya Tree Monument, Nigeria’s first storey building, the Early Missionary Cemetery, the Heritage Museum, and the Eko Theatre. The newly completed Hospital Road, which passes near these sites, is expected to further enhance tourism in the area.

“The delivery of these roads is yet another testament to the unwavering commitment of the Sanwo-Olu administration to projects that guarantee shared prosperity,” Omotoso stated. “They will stimulate trade, improve access to tourist destinations, enhance communal interaction, and uplift the local economy.”

He added that by completing these vital infrastructure projects, the state government is not only unlocking new economic opportunities but also reinforcing a sustainable, intermodal transportation system.

As Lagos continues to build both literal and symbolic bridges across its communities, the Badagry road projects mark a significant milestone in the state’s journey toward inclusive development, urban renewal, and a resilient, future-focused economy.