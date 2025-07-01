Sanwo-Olu To Commission Roads In Agege, Igando, Ikotun

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to commission the newly reconstructed Abaranje Road in Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area and the Babajide Sanwo-Olu (formerly Old Dopemu) Road in Agege Local Government Area on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Alausa, Ikeja. He noted that the commissioning underscores the administration’s unwavering commitment to improving residents’ quality of life, easing vehicular movement, and stimulating economic growth across all parts of the state.

“In the past few months, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has handed over 36 roads and 5 bridges to Lagosians. These projects form part of the administration’s broader strategy to build sustainable communities and reduce traffic gridlock through improved infrastructure,” Omotoso stated.

He explained that despite the global economic challenges, the Sanwo-Olu-led administration has remained focused on the timely delivery of both new and ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at transforming transportation and urban living in Lagos.

Highlighting the significance of the two projects, Omotoso said the Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Old Dopemu) Road is a vital bypass that traverses Agege and Alimosho Local Government Areas. It links Akowonjo Road, Old Ipaja Road, and the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, serving as a key corridor for residents and commuters in the area. The reconstruction was carried out by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation.

Similarly, the Abaranje Road in Igando-Ikotun LCDA, one of the largest settlements in Alimosho, serves multiple communities and plays a critical role in local connectivity and access.

“The delivery of these roads has enhanced mobility, improved traffic flow, reduced travel time, and eliminated perennial flooding. It has also supported intermodal transportation and contributed to the socio-economic wellbeing of residents,” Omotoso added.

He reaffirmed Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to infrastructure renewal across the state, stating that the administration will continue to upgrade old roads and construct new ones in fulfillment of its promise to Lagosians.