Sanwo-Olu To Commission Opebi-Mende Link Bridge, Others Before Year-End – Omotoso

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will commission the newly constructed Opebi-Mende-Maryland Link Bridge before the end of the year, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, has disclosed.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Alausa, Omotoso said the Sanwo-Olu–Hamzat administration remains resolute in its determination to complete and deliver most of its ongoing projects before the end of its tenure in 2027.

“All of the beautiful projects that you see that we have started, we are going to complete them. The new Massey Hospital is almost completed, and the Opebi-Mende Link Bridge will be commissioned before the end of the year,” Omotoso said.

He explained that while the building of the new Massey Hospital has been completed, ongoing efforts are focused on equipping the facility with modern medical tools.

“It’s not just the building that makes a hospital; you must equip it. That is where we really have a lot of work to do. But by next year, that hospital will be commissioned,” he assured.

The Commissioner also revealed that the General Hospital in Ojo and several food hub projects are nearing completion, noting that the hubs would be the largest in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Some of our food hubs are already completed and will be commissioned very soon. Early next year, if not later this year, we will have the biggest in sub-Saharan Africa. It’s the kind of hub that can store food and feed five million people for at least three months in case of famine, while also helping to reduce prices during food inflation. It’s a facility that should excite all of us,” he said.

Omotoso further stated that several major road projects under construction will be completed before the end of the administration’s tenure.

“I do not see any project so big that we won’t be able to complete it,” he said, adding that the second phase of the Blue Line Rail and the Red Line Rail projects are progressing steadily and would be completed before 2027.

He also disclosed that discussions are ongoing regarding the Green Line Rail Project, assuring that significant progress will be made before the end of the administration.

Highlighting achievements in the housing sector, Omotoso cited the Ajara Housing Project in Badagry, as well as other housing schemes in Odo-Onosa and Sangotedo, which he described as ready or near completion.

“It’s not in the DNA of the APC administration to abandon projects. Whether in housing, health, or infrastructure, no project will be left undone,” he emphasized.

Omotoso also revealed that Lagos would soon unveil what he described as the largest school in West Africa, located in Ajegunle. “It’s a massive, world-class school—amazing, wonderful, magical. You may not even imagine such a facility could be in Ajegunle,” he said.

On the state’s fiscal performance, the Commissioner stated that the N3.366 trillion 2025 budget recorded about 80 percent cumulative performance as of October.

“As of September, it was about 79 percent, but it’s now over 80 percent. In terms of revenue, we are doing very well, and in capital projects, we have also achieved about 80 percent performance,” he said.

Omotoso attributed the strong fiscal performance to the administration’s focus on inclusive governance, noting that every community in the state has benefited from government projects.

“There is no community that has not felt the positive impact of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration. If the government was not doing well, we wouldn’t see the level of excitement and solidarity witnessed during the community day celebrations,” he said.

He dismissed claims that government projects are concentrated in urban centres, noting that development has been deliberately extended to local communities.

“At one point, local governments were asked to build a certain number of roads, and the state matched it. People are happy now to live in Badagry, Ikorodu, and Igbogbo. One of our best housing estates is in Igbogbo, and we’ve built more than 15 jetties linking communities,” he added.

Responding to criticisms over recent demolitions at the Trade Fair Complex, Omotoso described allegations of bias or discrimination as baseless.

“It’s terrible for anybody to make such suggestions. Governor Sanwo-Olu has governed Lagos for about six years, and nobody has accused him of discrimination—not in religion, not in colour, not in tribe. Lagosians are Lagosians,” he said.

He explained that the demolitions were carried out in accordance with the law, stressing that only the state government has the legal authority to issue building permits.

“How can you build a house without a permit? It’s not done anywhere. The law is clear—only the state has the power to issue building permits. You must obtain a permit before building, whether in Lagos, New York, or Chicago,” Omotoso stated.

He described as “absurd” the practice of individuals erecting skyscrapers without documentation.

“I don’t want to say people are ignorant, but there’s much to be desired. You can’t build anyhow and turn the whole place into a slum,” he concluded.