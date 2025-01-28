Sanwo-Olu To Commission Old Ojo Road, 3 Others

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to hand over yet another set of projects to Lagosians, with the formal commissioning of Old Ojo (Phase 1) Road in Oriade LCDA of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, today. Also to be commissioned are three other roads: Irede, Navy Town, and Mumuni Adio (Buba Marwa) Roads, all in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area.

The projects will all be inaugurated today. The formal handing over further attests to the governor’s commitment to the realisation of the Transportation Pillar of the administration’s THEMES+ Agenda with the provision of roads as a critical infrastructure that will support economic activities.

Irede, Navy Town, Mumuni Adio (Buba Marwa), and Old Ojo (Phase 1) Roads provide a link to both the Lagos Blue Line Rail on the Lagos Badagry Expressway and the water component of the multi-modal transportation initiative with many jetties along the axis.

The 10.1km newly reconstructed roads connect the rail component on the Lagos Badagry Expressway to the Inland Waterways terminal with major linkages to residential and commercial areas. Irede Road is a 2.20km road off the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and terminates at the Irede Jetty for water transportation to the riverine communities of Ibasa, Ibeshe, Ilashe, and Imoore in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area.

Mumuni Adio Road serves as the major arterial that provides access from and into Tank Farms and Industries in Ijegun Egba, a major petroleum products depot within the corridor, was constructed as a semiurban road about 40 years ago. Navy Town Road leads to Ijegun Imoren Jetty and also connects the Old Ojo Road to Central Bank Estate, Training School, and Navy Town.

First constructed in the early 60s, the Old Ojo Road was a single-carriageway with dilapidated pavement with an average width of 10m and ineffective drains. Given the strategic economic importance of these roads, the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, approved their rehabilitation and upgrade to a standard that will stand the test of time.

