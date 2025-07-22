Sanwo-Olu To Commission Five Major Roads In Alimosho By 2025-End

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to complete and commission five major road projects in Alimosho Local Government Area by the final quarter of 2025.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, disclosed this on Tuesday during an inspection tour of the ongoing road works. He said the initiative reaffirms the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to statewide infrastructural development.

According to Daramola, the road projects are part of the administration’s broader efforts to open up inner-city routes and connect communities across Lagos through sustainable infrastructure.

The projects, currently at various stages of completion, include the rehabilitation of the Ijegun–Ijagemo Road; the construction of the Ile Eja network of roads, which comprises Ile Eja, Olaiya, Ajibola Hassan, Alhaji Mustapha, and Olu Adeyanju streets, with a bridge link to Rabiatu Ogedengbe; and the construction of the Akesan–Igando Road.

Daramola expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far, stating that the road infrastructure aligns with the Lagos State Transport Master Plan aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic flow across the state.

“These roads, once completed, will significantly reduce travel time, improve accessibility, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents in Alimosho,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of contractors adhering to quality standards and prioritizing the employment of Nigerian workers to boost local job creation.

Daramola further noted that the roads will be delivered with complementary infrastructure such as street lighting, drainage systems, and pedestrian walkways to ensure safety and durability.

Local community leaders praised the state government’s intervention and expressed optimism about the long-term benefits. However, they appealed for the extension of the Ijegun–Ijagemo Road to link up with the LASU–Ojo Expressway, which they said would further improve regional access.

Also speaking during the inspection, the Managing Director of the construction firm handling the Ijegun–Ijagemo dual carriageway, Mr. Alex Tang-Li, assured that the five-kilometre stretch would be completed by November 2025. He added that the project would meet international standards and include essential facilities such as drainage systems and pedestrian walkways.