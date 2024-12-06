Sanwo-Olu To Commission 30 Newly-Constructed, Rehabilitated Roads, Bridges

Share

…No project will be abandoned – Omotoso

Regardless of global economic challenges and unfavourable inflationary trends, the Lagos State Government has prioritised the timely completion of projects across the state and will ensure that no project is abandoned.

This is as the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to unveil 36 newly completed roads, five bridges, and a pedestrian bridge across the state starting from Monday, December 9, 2024.

Revealing this on Friday, at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Lagos Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, venue of a press briefing organised by his Office, Special Adviser, Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola said the scheduled unveiling is a major milestone in the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to infrastructure development.

He emphasised that the projects aligned with the THEMES+ agenda, which prioritises traffic management and transportation to enhance…

Share

Please follow and like us: