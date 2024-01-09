Sanwo-Olu To Anglican Bishops: Always pray for public officers

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged religious leaders and Anglican Bishops, in particular, to continuously encourage and pray for public office holders. He also implored the church leaders at various levels to bring succour to the people by encouraging them to be hopeful despite the current challenges facing the country. Sanwo-Olu spoke yesterday while welcoming the Primate, Archbishops, Bishops and their wives to the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) 2024 Annual Retreat for Bishops and their wives themed “Shepherding God’s Family” held at the Archbishop Adebola and Mrs. Oluranti Ademowo Christian Resource Centre (Faith Plaza), Bariga, Lagos. The governor was received by the Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba, his wife, Angela, as well as bishops and their wives. Speaking at the event, he said: “Our prayer is thatGod will use His Church as a major intervention to bring succour to His people.

“We pray that God will use 2024 to be the beginning for things to relax, peaceful and calm in our country. “You (religious leaders) are the ones that God speaks to; once you stand on your pulpit, you have all of what it takes to admonish us who are in public office; to encourage us, criticise us and tell us how and what people feel; to let us know what are the views of the people because they come to you and you see them.

“We want to urge you to continue to encourage us, pray for us and lead us so that we also can help and govern our people well. “It is not an easy task but with your prayer, encouragement, admonition, and criticism, we believe we will stay on the right track. “You should not take a back seat because you have a role to play. “You are our leaders in your individual rights and you have the responsibility to speak and to encourage all of our parishioners that indeed as long as we are living, there is hope; we cannot give up now.” Sanwo-Olu while speaking on the five-day retreat scheduled for January 8 to 12, said holding the retreat early in the year was strategic and shows that the leadership is serious about facing the work that God has given to them.