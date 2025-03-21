Sanwo-Olu To 8 New Perm Secs: Maintain Highest Of Professionalism

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in a total of 111 Permanent Secretaries since the inception of his administration in 2019 to strengthen the State Public Service.

This was disclosed yesterday by the state’s Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, during the swearing in of eight Permanent Secretaries at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The new appointees are Mr. Olanrewaju Bajulaye (Ministry of Arts, Tourism and Culture); Dr (Mrs) Abiola Idowu (Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation, HEFAMAA); Mrs Aderinsola Olanrewaju (Citizens Mediation Bureau); Mr. Tajudeen Mahmud (Ministry of Finance); Mr. Wasiu Agbabiaka (Civil Service Commission); and Mr. Adebayo Olayinka (Ministry of Wealth Creation).

Arch. Gbolahan Oki will resume as Permanent Secretary, Urban Development, Ministry of Physical Planning, effective from May 19, while Mrs Ajibike Onigbanjo, will resume as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, after the retirement of the current Permanent Secretary in the Ministry.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, Sanwo-Olu urged the Permanent Secretaries to maintain the highest standard of professionalism, be accountable, exhibit unwavering commitment to good governance and ensure excellent service delivery to residents of the state in line with the THEMES+ developmental agenda of his administration.

He said: “These appointments are vital for ensuring the efficiency and continuity of our civil service while also reflecting our ongoing commitment to fostering excellence and maintaining high standards within the public sector.”

