Sanwo-Olu Tasks Asian Investors To Bring FDI Into Tech Sector

Governor of Lagos state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, on Friday, solicited increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from Indian businesses, particularly in the information technology sector.

Though Lagos as a state needs FDIs, the Lagos governor maintained that the state does not just desire investments, but focuses on certain areas of priority, major among which he says is the IT sector.

“Not just FDI’s, let’s build the real partnerships that we’ve seen coming up in the tech space,” the governor said while adding that “Nigeria is as smart as India if not smarter.”

The governor was speaking in Ikeja, at the inauguration of a state-of-the-art wet hair factory built by Godrej Nigeria Limited as part of its expansion plans.

Before performing the tape-cutting ritual alongside Godrej’s Global Chief Executive Officer, Sudhir Sitapati, Sanwo-Olu also reiterated the readiness of his government to assist investors in settling up and operating businesses profitably in the state.

‘It is for us to support you and give you that assurance that you’ve made the right call and that we’re going to be with you and whatever issues that we can jointly resolve, we’re here to help you resolve them so that we can build an ecosystem that will outlive all of us” the governor enthused.

Continuing, he commended Godrej, saying: “And so I want to commend you, your board, I want to say that if you are looking for additional land on the Lagos free trade zone, we can have a conversation and we can help scale up that development.

Sanwo-olu lauded the management of Godrej for believing in the Nigerian economy while

declaring that the decision to deepen their investment in the manufacturing sector has birthed the beginning of a globally renowned name, a brand that they will be truly proud of.

He also asserted that Lagos is the rightful hub of activities for Indian businesses, not only because of the availability of the market offered by its large population but also because of the long-standing relationship between the state and the Asian giants.

Also speaking at the event, the global CEO of Godrej, Sutapati

assured of India’s readiness to support the State in various ways, among which he listed technological transfer, provision machinery, and training.

Noting that: “India is ready to partner with the Nigerian economy in various ways, among which he listed technological transfer, providing machinery and training.

“Nigeria is the 5th biggest operation globally. We are passionate about being the gateway to Africa with a huge population.

“A very dynamic market. We see Nigeria as a manufacturing base for West Africa and the whole of Africa.

“It’s appropriate to state that we are going to inaugurate the factory that will not only cater to Nigerian demand but the rest of Africa.

“Godrej is a very important brand in India. Healthcare, and personal hygiene products among others. In Nigeria, I am very happy” Sutapati said.

He also appreciated the state government under the leadership of Sanwo-olu for giving focus to the manufacturing sector, saying: “The true potential of any economy can be realised only when they are self-sufficient in manufacturing.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Kayode Oladapo, Business Head, of West African operations for Godrej, while appreciating the Labos state government for the support provided for corporations in the state, said his company believes in sustainable investment and growth that will in turn make life better for their customers.

“As a company that has been for over a hundred and thirty years, there is something we believe in. In all the places we have put our footprints, it is not always only to grow business but to impact the lives of people in a way that changes their lives well.

Speaking further, Kayode said: “What is interesting for me in Nigeria is that when we look at our footprints we are one of the biggest human capital developers across West Africa with over employee 8900 and still counting

“We have overtaken many who had been in the country for 50, 70 years ago and we intend to overtake even more.

Godrej is a 120 years old household name in India that operates in 180 countries, with factories in 15.