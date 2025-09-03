Sanwo-Olu Targets 1,000 Internships To Turn Lagos Youth Passion Ino Prosperity

…As CIPM warns of unemployment and Emergency

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled a new set of youth employment targets, pledging to place 1,000 interns under the Graduate Internship Placement Programme (GIPP) from September 2025. The governors pledge follows the experts’ warning that the state faces an urgent crisis of youth unemployment.

Speaking at the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment (MWCE) Stakeholders’ Forum 2025, Wednesday in Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Abimbila Salu-Hundeyin, noted that the theme of the event, “Passion to Prosperity: Unlocking Youth Potential in Lagos”, was a direct response to the demands of the times.

“Our focus should be on education that adapts to new realities, entrepreneurship that creates jobs, mentorship that bridges generations, and technology as the key driver of inclusive economic growth,” the governor told the audience.

He announced that 200 companies had signed up to participate in the forum, while at least 100 employers would be involved in this year’s Lagos State Job Fair.

“These numbers represent the hopes of young individuals chasing opportunities, families yearning for breakthroughs, and dreams that are just waiting to be realised,” he said.

But the highlight of the forum came from Mallam Ahmad Ladan Gobir, President of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), who warned that Lagos’ growing youth population could either be a blessing or a ticking time bomb.

“Every day, thousands of young Lagosians graduate into a labour market that has little space for them. This is not just an economic headache, it’s a social keg of powder waiting for a spark,” Gobir said.

He presented a nine-point agenda, urging businesses to “walk the talk” by offering functional internships, adopting inclusive hiring practices, and moving beyond endless policy documents to real investment.

“Degrees don’t create jobs, skills do. In this century, skills are the new currency,” Gobir declared, adding that “job creation is not charity, it is economic survival.”

Earlier, Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, said the state had disbursed over ₦30 billion to small and medium enterprises through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), while also commissioning a leather hub in Matori and rolling out digital training initiatives.

He added that the forthcoming job fair would connect thousands of young job seekers with employers in key industries.

Closing the forum, Permanent Secretary, Wasiu Adebayo Olayinka, urged stakeholders to sustain momentum beyond the event. “Let us leave here determined not just to talk about change but to actively drive it in our businesses, our communities, and across the State,” he said.

With Lagos’ population projected to exceed 24 million, the forum underscored the scale of the challenge ahead. For many of the young participants in Ikeja, the test will come not from speeches, but from whether jobs materialise in the coming months.