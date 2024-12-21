Sanwo-Olu Sympathises With Victims’ Families Over Stampede In Abuja, Anambra

Share

…Calls for adequate planning, safety measures in humanitarian, charitable activities

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sympathised with Nigerians, particularly the residents of Anambra State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, following two reports of stampede, which claimed many lives and left many others injured at Abuja and Okija.

He also urged individuals and organisations to always ensure adequate crowd management arrangements while carrying out their charitable and humanitarian activities.

He said the two tragedies happening a few days after 35 people died in Ibadan during a children’s carnival at Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, is worrisome and calls for concern.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, also extended his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the sad events.

Sanwo-Olu, who wished the injured a quick recovery, also sympathised with President Bola Tinubu, the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, over the ugly incidents.

He said: “It is with profound sorrow that I express my heartfelt condolences to Nigerians, particularly the residents of Anambra State and Abuja, over the tragic loss of many lives during food distribution stampedes at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, and a community centre in Okija, Anambra State.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I extend our deepest sympathies to all those who are grieving at the moment. We share in their sorrow and stand with them during this difficult time.

“Following the trend of stampedes leading to the untimely death of some people, I want to urge individuals and organisations to be cautious in how they carry out their charitable and humanitarian activities.

“Taking care of the needy and vulnerable at this crucial time is the best thing to do, but adequate plans and safety measures should be put in place to prevent the recurrence of the stampedes recorded in Ibadan, Abuja and Okija.

“We pray for the peaceful repose of the souls of the innocent Nigerians who died in the stampedes, and may the Almighty grant the families of the departed the strength to bear the irreparable loss.”

