Sanwo-Olu Sympathises With Kaduna Govt, Victims’ Families Over Military Drone Strike

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, expressed grief at the news of the military drone strike that reportedly killed about 127 civilians last weekend at Tudun Biri village, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a condolence letter signed by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile Wednesday evening.

The governor commiserates with his Kaduna State counterpart, Uba Sani, the Kaduna State Government, the immediate families of victims, and the entire people of the State over the deadly mishap, wishing them peace, comfort, and lots of love at this time of sorrow. He also posited that the erroneous death of civilians who were said to have gathered for a religious event where they were hit by a military drone strikes targeting terrorists and bandits are “worrisome and painful”.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the military drone strike that killed some civilians who gathered for a religious celebration over the weekend at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The death of the civilians who, according to reports, were mistakenly killed by a military drone strike targeting terrorists and bandits is worrisome and painful. We pray that God would comfort the victims’ families and the entire people of Kaduna State in this time of sorrow.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the immediate families of victims of the military drone strike mishap, the government and people of Kaduna State.

“I wish Governor Uba Sani and all the people of Kaduna State, particularly the Tudun Biri community and victims’ families, peace, comfort, and lots of love at this time of sorrow.”

“I want to assure my brother-Governor that the good people of Lagos State stand with you in this very difficult time.”