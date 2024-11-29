Sanwo-Olu Sympathises With FRCN Over Fire Incident

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sympathy to the management and staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) following a fire outbreak at the Radio Nigeria Broadcasting House in Ikoyi on Wednesday evening.

Sanwo-Olu yesterday sent a delegation led by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso to deliver his message of sympathy to the organisation.

During the visit, the governor’s representatives went round the facilities and expressed their sympathy to the Radio Nigeria Lagos Operations management and staff for the colossal loss of valuable property and equipment.

They urged the organisation to adopt more safety strategies and engage in training and retraining of staff in handling emergency cases with a promise to assist in such regard.

According to them, Sanwo-Olu is saddened by the incident and promised to assist. Omotoso said: “Mr. Governor was very sad when he heard about the incident, and he said we must be here today.

“We thank God that we had no fatality. We under – stand what we have lost, but we still have to thank God because the Holy book says in all things we should thank Him.

