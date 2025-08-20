Sanwo-Olu, S’West Govs Condole With Ododo

The Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commiserated with his Kogi State counterpart, Usman Ododo, on the death of his father, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo, who died on Monday at the age of 83.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Ododo, the deceased’s family, friends, associates and the entire people of Kogi State in general to be grateful to God that his late father loved a fulfilled life.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the people and government of Lagos State, I sympathise with my brother, Governor Usman Ododo, on the demise of his beloved father, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo. “I also send my heartfelt condolences on behalf of the South-West Governors Forum to our brother, the entire Ododo family and the people of Kogi State over the death of the patriarch of the Ododo family.

“Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo lived a fulfilled life and impacted his generation positively. “The children and entire family should be consoled by the good legacies the octogenarian left behind, including raising successful children.”