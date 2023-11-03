Sanwo-Olu Swears In One Special Assistant, Two Perm Secs

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Friday swore in one member to his cabinet and increased the number of Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service by two.

In an event that took place at the Lagos House, Alausa-Ikeja, Mrs Ogunyemi Oluwakemi was sworn in as Special Adviser to the governor on Health, while Mr Gbolahan Adewumi Ogunsanya and Mrs Motilayo Iyabo Seriki-Bello were sworn in as Permanent Secretaries in the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Education respectively.

Speaking after the administration of oath on the appointees, governor Sanwo-Olu, while underlining the importance of appointments of cabinet members and Permanent Secretaries, said they emerged from an extensive competitive exercise, which he says marks the state out in the quality of appointment.

Advising the newly sworn-in SA Health, Kemi Ogunyemi, the governor urged her to continue with dedication and commitment to service that qualified her for the appointment.

He added that the state government and Lagosians will be counting on her ingenuity, innovative-mindedness, and doggedness in their yearnings concerning her portfolio.

While noting that the swearing-in of cabinet members and a body of Permanent Secretaries is an important constitutional requirement that is not only solemn but very important, he expressed optimism that the appointees have what it takes to deliver on expectations from the government.

He also congratulated the two Permanent Secretaries. “My congratulations also to Mr. Gbolahan Adewumi Ogunsanya and Mrs. Motilayo Iyabo Seriki-Bello, who have just been sworn in into the position of permanent secretaries.

While averring that the pressure of their new statuses may be high and tasking, the governor expressed confidence in their ability to deliver on their new calling, saying that “the state prides itself on the fact that the best hands are always selected for appointments.

He also said: “To be so identified and appointed from a very rigorous exercise to be a member of this body of permanent secretary is worthy of celebration,”

Speaking further, he said: “You can see that these are strategic and critical assignments that we have given to them and we know too well that, given their pedigree, their years of service they would fit in and will settle into the positions very quickly.

“The expectations are high, the rudiments are intense and I know that you have all it takes to not only support the body of permanent secretaries but also assure me of the confidence that the head service and myself have in your capacity.

“This comes with great responsibility, and the expectations of Lagosian and the public service are very high, we expect you to continue to work with us, to ensure that good government, at the minimum, is what we deliver, so that the real dividends of democracy is not lost on our people”, the governor said while expressing confidence that the Greater Lagos Rising, which we promise that we promised at the second beginning of an administration is on course.

“We pride ourselves as a very sincere and forward-looking government, to always ensure that all promises that the people of Lagos state have given to us are not in doubt as to what our capabilities and capacities are.

Newly sworn in SA Health, Ogunyemi thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for their appointments and assured the governor of their readiness to work towards the realisation of a greater Lagos with him.

Friday’s swearing-in takes the number of women in Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet to nine. Recall that the governor presented a total of 38 names, eight male and 29 female to the state’s legislative arm for confirmation, out of which 37 were cleared.