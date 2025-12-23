Sanwo-Olu Swears In Obasa’s Son As Agege LG Chair

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in Hon AbdulGaniyu Obasa, the son of the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, as the Chairman of Agege Local Government.

Obasa, who had been acting in the role for some time due to the resignation of the former Chairman, Tunde Azeez, on health grounds, was sworn in yesterday, officially taking over the mantle of leadership and the responsibility to steer the affairs of Agege Local Government Area.

Sanwo-Olu also swore in Mrs Toyin Anjous-Ademuyiwa as Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation (OTCI).

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said governance in Lagos is anchored on appointing capable and trustworthy individuals who approach public office as a call to service rather than a platform for privilege.

The governor stressed that leadership in Lagos State—whether political or technocratic—will continue to be guided by the will of the people and the imperative of resultsdriven governance.